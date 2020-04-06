How do you handle food and bags after bringing groceries home?

Roanoke-area radio and television stations are joining forces with regional health care systems tonight in a first-of-its-kind live broadcast to answer your questions about COVID-19. Participating stations have submitted viewer and listener questions for consideration. Physicians from Carilion, Lewis Gale, and the Salem VA Medical Center will take part, as will Molly O’Dell the region’s Director of Communicable Disease Control. One question she has already addressed: how to handle food and grocery bags once you bring them home. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

