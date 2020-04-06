COVID-19 cases continue Virginia rise, but deaths increase at slower rate

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia has jumped by another 240 or so in the last 24 hours, but the number of deaths attributed to it has been increasing at a slower rate. The Virginia Department of Health now reports close to 2,900 cases statewide. Fatalities are listed as 54; over the weekend, the number was put at 51.

There are a few new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Roanoke region. The state health department now shows 15 in Botetourt County, 11 in Roanoke City, 10 in Franklin County, 7 in Montgomery County, 5 in Bedford and Roanoke Counties, and one in Salem.