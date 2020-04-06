Two children in car injured from gunfire; suspect charged

Officials say two children who were sitting in a car are hospitalized In Roanoke after at least one gunshot entered the vehicle. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Sunday evening along Old County Road south of Bedford. The children are ages 5 and 12, and officials say their injuries may be from broken glass, not from the gunfire itself. 45-year-old Ricky Blake faces multiple charges and is currently jailed without bond.

NEWS RELEASE: At 7:02 p.m. Sunday evening, Bedford County 911 received a call reporting two people had been shot on Old Country Road. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies, Va. State Police along with Bedford County Fire and Rescue units responded. Two victims, ages 12 and 5, were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. At this time it appears the injuries sustained by the victims were possibly caused by broken window glass of the vehicle they were sitting in at the time of the shooting.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky Blake, age 45. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of felonious malicious wounding. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.

At this time the condition of the victims is not known.