3 wounded in NW Roanoke shootings; may be a connection to all three

| By

(from Roanoke City PD) On May 1 at approximately 3:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Westside Blvd NW. Responding officers located a large group of individuals in the area before locating the victim. The adult male victim had what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

While officers were on scene at Westside Blvd, they were notified that another person with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Lewis Gale Hospital. The adult male victim also had what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The investigation indicated that this victim was also injured at the Westside scene.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates that there is a connection between the victim located on Melrose Avenue and the scene on Westside Blvd. No arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation. No further details can be released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.