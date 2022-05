Home Invasion Robbery in Roanoke County

| By

Sunday, May 1 — Roanoke County Police responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of Daugherty Rd (Glenvar area) at 7:00 a.m. A firearm was used and two adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects are unknown at this time.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the community and that this was a targeted incident. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is expected to be released today