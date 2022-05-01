Gov. Youngkin proclaims “Ryan Zimmerman Day”

(Excerpts from Proclamation)WHEREAS, while the Commonwealth of Virginia may not be home to a Major League Baseball franchise, it is home to an individual who maintained a Virginia address while the Commonwealth cheered for him from his high school days in Virginia Beach to his college years in Charlottesville, and finally to his heralded professional career just across the Potomac River; and,

WHEREAS, the career of “Mr. National”, Ryan Zimmerman, began on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, and he went on to play college ball in the Atlantic Coast Conference at the University of Virginia …