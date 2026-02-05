ROANOKE, Va. – Whether you’re driving to a party, listening during the game, or prefer a radio call over the television broadcast, WFIR is your all-day home for complete coverage of Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots this Sunday, Feb. 8.

WFIR’s broadcast, brought to you by the Salem Ridge Yaks, offers eight straight hours of programming, ensuring fans are informed and entertained from the early afternoon right through the final whistle.

Listeners in the Roanoke Valley can tune in on 960-AM or 107.3-FM. The broadcast will also be available on 94.5-FM in Botetourt.

All-Day Coverage Schedule

The day’s coverage is designed to build anticipation with expert analysis and insider reports, featuring a roster of NFL veterans and seasoned broadcasters.

2 p.m. – Super Bowl Preview: The day kicks off with an in-depth look at the matchups, stats, and key storylines.

The day kicks off with an in-depth look at the matchups, stats, and key storylines. 3 p.m. – Super Bowl Insider: Get the latest updates and reports from sources close to the teams.

Get the latest updates and reports from sources close to the teams. 4 p.m. – Super Sunday Pregame Show: Host Scott Graham takes the lead from the stadium, joined by a panel of former NFL players including Super Bowl 50 champion Ryan Harris, seven-year veteran Ross Tucker, and the father-son duo of Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr.

Host Scott Graham takes the lead from the stadium, joined by a panel of former NFL players including Super Bowl 50 champion Ryan Harris, seven-year veteran Ross Tucker, and the father-son duo of Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. 5 p.m. – Game Broadcast Begins: The official broadcast begins, leading directly into the on-field action.

The official broadcast begins, leading directly into the on-field action. 6:30 p.m. – Kickoff

Meet the Westwood One Broadcast Team

When the game begins, listeners will hear some of the most recognizable voices in sports.

Leading the call is veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, a three-time National Sportscaster of the Year who is calling his 16th consecutive Super Bowl for the network.

He’s joined in the booth by lead analyst Kurt Warner, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose “American Underdog” story saw him win a Super Bowl MVP award with the St. Louis Rams.

On the sidelines, Laura Okmin will provide live reports from the field throughout the game. For any controversial calls, former NFL referee Gene Steratore will provide expert rules analysis.