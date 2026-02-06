The Board of Visitors for a university in the New River Valley approved two resolutions to advance planning for various building improvements across its campus. More from WFIR’s Conner Arthur:

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved resolutions Thursday to move forward with significant planning for renovating several campus residence halls and upgrading a key athletics facility. The multi-year strategy aims to modernize aging buildings and accommodate student growth, but it will come with a direct financial impact on students living on campus.

During a special virtual meeting, the board authorized planning funds for major renovations to Pritchard, Hoge and Slusher halls. The university is also continuing with previously approved plans for the renovation of Main Campbell Hall and the construction of 1,200 new beds to maintain housing availability while other projects are underway. Amy Sebring, the university’s executive vice president, noted the plan is built on an anticipated student capacity growth of about 1.2 percent each year.

Upgrades and Associated Costs

The planned improvements for the residence halls are extensive. Simon Allen, vice president for finance, confirmed the projects would include adding air conditioning, improving ventilation and making the buildings more accessible. These renovations carry a significant cost, with the board approving a planning budget of approximately $27 million for the three residence halls.

“In order to fund the cost of the plan, we would have to be increasing the room rates,” Allen stated during the meeting. He projected that room rates would need to increase by an average of 7.2 percent annually over the next six years to service the debt required for the projects. For the upcoming fiscal year, the increase could be around 8.1 percent.

Investing in Athletics

In a separate action, the board authorized $800,000 in planning funds to add insulation and a mechanical system for air conditioning to the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility. The facility, completed in 2015, serves football and other sports programs, including soccer, softball and baseball. The enhancement is part of Virginia Tech Athletics’ “Invest to Win” initiative, which focuses on strengthening infrastructure to support student-athletes.

A Blueprint for the Future

The approved resolutions are part of a comprehensive, long-term framework to manage the university’s housing and facilities. The first phase of the residential plan alone is estimated to cost around $770 million. Sebring affirmed her confidence in the plan, stating it provides a clear path for addressing the university’s renovation backlog while managing financial impacts and student growth.