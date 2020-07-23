Woman shot in SW Roanoke; no arrests

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On July 23, 2020 at around 12:45pm, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. As officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the scene of the incident. While there, they noticed a subject attempting to flee the scene. They engaged in a brief foot pursuit, and that person was detained by officers. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.