Woman run over, killed while lying on roadway

NEWS RELEASE: HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper D.A. Fulcher is investigating a crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (July 22), at 10:30 p.m. on Route 688 [Lee Ford Camp Road], just east of Route 692 [Horsepasture Rice Road] in Henry County.

A 2002 Chevrolet Venture was traveling west on Route 688, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian which was laying down in the travel lane.

A pedestrian was identified as Stephanie Vanantwerp Davis, 46, of Ridgeway, Va. At this time, it is unclear why Ms. Davis was in the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.