Downtown Roanoke Lee Memorial is toppled, towed away

The Robert E. Lee Memorial in downtown Roanoke was knocked over early this morning. There was no immediate indication exactly when the memorial was toppled or how it was done. This comes after Roanoke City Council had started the process to possibly remove the memorial from Lee Plaza across from city hall by setting up a public hearing on August 17th.

WFIR’s Clark Palmer took this photo of a pickup truck believed to be a Roanoke City vehicle towing the toppled memorial away. The obelisk has been in Lee Plaza for just shy of 60 years.