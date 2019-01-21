Woman killed in US 460 accident

| By

State Police say a Bedford Woman was killed today when her vehicle left US 460 in the Villamont area of Bedford County, overturned and ejected her. Troopers identify the victim as 51-year-old Tammy O’Neill. It came shortly after the county’s sheriff’s office received a call of a similar vehicle driving erratically.

From State Police: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.D. Mayhew is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Jan 21) at 11:44 a.m. on Route 460 near Tower Road in Bedford County. A 2013 Ford Escape was traveling west on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, into the median and overturned; ejecting the driver. The driver of the Ford was identified as Tammy May O’Neill, 51, of Bedford, Va. Ms. O’Neill was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The Bedford County Sheriff’s received a call prior to the crash, advising that a vehicle matching that description was driving erratically. The crash remains under investigation.