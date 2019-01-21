Cave Spring High School likely closed all week over construction delays

Roanoke County school officials say Cave Spring High School will likely be closed for the rest of the week because of delays in moving into modular classrooms. In a statement, the school system says subcontractors have not completed important work by promised dates. The move to modular classrooms is part of the project to make major renovations to the main Cave Spring High building. School officials say they expect to provide their next update Wednesday.

From Roanoke County Public Schools: Roanoke County Public Schools crews, teachers, and administrators have worked hard over the weekend to move furniture and equipment into the modular classrooms. That part of the work to set up the modular campus has been substantially completed.

Unfortunately, the subcontractors contracted to set up the modular campus have not completed important parts of the campus to have it ready by the promised dates. We are committed to getting classes back underway as soon as possible, but we will not begin classes in the modular campus until the subcontractors have completed fencing, deck railing, and skirting for the units, all of which are important for the safety of students and staff.

We are extremely disappointed that the subcontractors have not completed the promised work on time, but we want to be realistic about the timeline and we not will compromise on safety. As of today, based on the progress of work and weather forecasts for the remainder of the week, we do not anticipate being able to resume classes for the remainder of this week. However, we will send out another update on Wednesday to keep you informed about any changes. This includes grades 9-12 for CSHS.

One question that has arisen is when this missed time will be made up. At this point, we have enough banked time to not require the time to be made up.

Transportation for BCAT and Governors School students will resume Tuesday with pick up and drop off relocated to the middle school.

We appreciate your patience and will continue to keep you informed about the progress.