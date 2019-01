State lawmakers reject $15 minimum wage proposal

| By

The Virginia Senate today voted down a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next three years. Supporters say it’s needed to help all working Virginians be able to make ends meet, but opponents say it would serve instead to reduce the number of entry-level jobs. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

01-22 Minimum Wage Wrap1-WEB