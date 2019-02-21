With heavy rains on the way, Flood Watch is posted

From the National Weather Service: Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas — Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Roanoke, and Rockbridge.

* From Friday morning through Sunday morning

* Widespread rain, possibly moderate to heavy at times, with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. Ground conditions will become saturated as rain persists, and increasing runoff will increase the threat for flooding of streams, tributaries, and possibly main rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.