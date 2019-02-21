Bid to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails by 1 vote

| By

A renewed push to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia this year has failed by a single vote. The House of Delegates rejected a procedural resolution today to permit immediate ERA consideration. It was a 50-50 vote, which means the resolution did not pass, and immediate consideration was therefore not possible. Among those pressing for passage, Democratic Delegate Jennifer Foy:

House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert had this response:

Republicans also said this vote was not about the ERA, but about overturning 400 years of established parliamentary procedure when considering any measure — and the precedent this might set. Democrats say ratification would mark an important step in assuring full Constitutional rights for women.

From Associated Press: RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ A renewed push to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia has failed by a single vote. The House of Delegates vote deadlocked 50-50 on a bid to force a full floor on the gender-equality measure Thursday. The tie vote meant the effort failed. ERA proponents had hoped Virginia will become the 38th state to approve the amendment. It would then have met the threshold for ratification in the U.S. Constitution. But even if it’s ratified, court battles would likely ensue over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress. Virginia House Republican leaders blocked passage of the ERA, saying it would lead to looser restrictions on abortions.