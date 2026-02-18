Things are looking up at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in the New River Valley, as a brand new “regional hauler,” is ready to go to market. First unveiled almost a year ago, the Volvo Trucks VNR model is built on a new platform and is designed for short haul regional companies that still need an 18-wheeler to deliver the goods. The Volvo VNR features a tighter turning radius and higher fuel efficiency; its available with a less fancy sleeper cab as an option, in case that out and back trip turns into a night on the road. One of the first production orders is earmarked for Clayton Homes, a regional builder of pre-fab houses – and an ideal customer for the Volvo VNR says Stadler. More than 7000 people work at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Pulaski County. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

