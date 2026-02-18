From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Its the opening weekend for the first staged play from Shine by JP, a new Community theater group with a mission to bring more people of color to the stage. “Crowns,” is a gospel musical about the power of grace, healing and love. Its on stage this Friday through Sunday at the historic Dumas Theatre in downtown Roanoke. The Lunar New Year Celebration this Saturday from noon until 2pm at the Taubman Museum of Art, as Local Colors teams with Roanoke Valley sister cities during the year of the horse.

Post navigation