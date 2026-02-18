Potential infrastructure costs cited as a cause for concern with Google’s proposed BoCo project
While anxieties regarding data center water demands at the regional level are “overblown,” according to one Virginia Tech Engineering Professor, there could still be some cause for concern regarding Google’s proposed Botetourt County project. With Google estimating that the project would require eight million gallons of water per day, questions are being raised about who will be shouldering the burden of local infrastructure expansion projects. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has details: