Roanoke College is home to the only majors in Virginia related to Cannabis studies – marijuana – and retail sales are on the horizon with a Democratic General Assembly and Governor. It appears likely that the sales of recreational marijuana will move past the abstract phase and could become a reality – perhaps as early as this Fall. The Roanoke College cannabis studies program is also offering three 1-hour virtual seminars open to the public between February 23rd and march 23rd … on issues related to cannabis and criminal justice, and its impacts on health. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more on how the program might change going forward:

