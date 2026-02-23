A Virginia Tech department is hosting an event Thursday with the goal of sharing stories of displacement and the pursuit of new futures. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has that story:

Virginia Tech will host a storytelling event Thursday to share the experiences of Afghan women who fled their homeland after the 2021 Taliban takeover. The program, titled “From Afghanistan to the U.S.: Stories of Displacement and New Futures,” features members of the Afghan military and a student author.

Listeners can attend the event at the Inn at Virginia Tech in Latham Ballroom C or join via a live webinar. The session begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 7:15 p.m.

Soldiers and Scholars Share Their Journeys

The evening highlights members of the Afghan Army’s Female Tactical Platoon (FTP). These 60 women trained and served on missions alongside U.S. service members in Afghanistan. Many escaped Kabul as the Taliban regained control, eventually resettling across the United States.

Commander Mahnaz Akbari and U.S. Army veteran Rebecca Edmondson will join three platoon members to discuss their military service and escape. One soldier will appear with her Virginia Tech partner, Alex Lilly. The pair has worked together for two years through the Afghan Conversation Project [3]. This initiative pairs students with FTP members for weekly Zoom calls to practice conversational English in a low-pressure setting.

The event also features Samman Akbarzada, an Afghan refugee and current University of Virginia student. Akbarzada authored a novel critical of the Taliban while in high school, which forced her to flee the country. She has since published a book of poetry and advocates for the rights of displaced and underserved communities through various non-governmental organizations.

Breaking Down Barriers Through Dialogue

Dr. Brett Shadle, director of the Virginia Tech Center for Refugee, Migrant, and Displacement Studies, believes direct storytelling is essential for public understanding. He notes that historical fears of outsiders often fade when people connect on an individual level.

“It’s harder to hate someone when you get to know them,” Shadle said during a recent interview. He explained that many veterans who served with these women are concerned about their future legal status in the U.S. Returning to Afghanistan would put their lives in immediate danger.

The program includes a question-and-answer session followed by a reception for in-person attendees. Several university departments are co-sponsoring the event, including the School of Education and the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences [2]. Admission is free, but webinar participants must register online.

Building Bridges Beyond Borders

The gathering serves as a reminder of the human cost of conflict and the power of community support. By sharing a cup of tea or a story, participants help transform the abstract concept of a migrant into a neighbor and friend.