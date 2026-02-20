Live in studio this morning was 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline on redistricting, if the referendum were to go through on April 21st despite injunction yesterday in Tazewell County circuit court – what would your district look like?

Also discussed with Rep. Cline: Department Homeland Security funding? It doesn’t sound right to have our security branch unfunded or people working without pay. But can the two parties agree to some compromise? The SAVE Act requires voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration – and a photo ID at the time of voting. Aren’t citizens the only ones to vote now? Opponents say many don’t have easy access to a birth certificate or a passport.

Representative Don Bacon has introduced a bill to give Congress oversight over pardons, considering how the President has issued them … some drawing criticism from both sides of the aisles. Other legislation of interest once the more hot button issues are dealt with – and next Tuesday’s State of the Union. Hear the complete interview below, watch in on the WFIR News Facebook page.