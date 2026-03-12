\

Eating fish for Lent, especially on Friday, is a time-honored tradition for many of a Christian-based faith. To that end Taziki’s Mediterranean Restaurant on Franklin Road in Roanoke has brought back a grilled fish meal with a side salad for Lent, which ends this year on April 4th – Holy Saturday – the day before Easter. Shayna Pleasants is the General Manager at Taziki’s Roanoke location. Pleasants also says the community response has been good since Taziki’s opens its doors 8 months ago, next to First Watch in the Ivy Market center.

