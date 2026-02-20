A grounds coordinator for Virginia Tech Athletics reflected on the recent passing of one of the university’s most prominent donors. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has more:

Wesley Thomas Worsham, the namesake of the playing surface at Lane Stadium, died Feb. 10 at age 93. For over three decades, Virginia Tech football players have competed on Worsham Field. The university named the field in his honor in 1992 following a significant gift to the athletics program.

From Combat to the New River Valley

Worsham grew up on a tobacco farm in Powhatan. He volunteered for the U.S. Army on his 17th birthday. During the Korean War, he served as a platoon leader and survived time as a prisoner of war. His military service earned him the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Worsham did not attend Virginia Tech. However, he developed a deep bond with the school through a friend, Arthur Fleet. Professionally, Worsham became known as the “grandfather of sprinklers” in Virginia after founding several fire protection companies. His success allowed him to become one of the most prominent donors in Hokie history.

A Sideline Staple in Embroidered Khakis

Lester Karlin, a former equipment manager who now works on the grounds crew, knew Worsham for decades. Karlin recalled Worsham’s constant presence at both home and away games. Worsham often wore custom khaki pants embroidered with HokieBirds and a Virginia Tech blazer.

“He was a well-respected gentleman,” Karlin said. Karlin noted that Worsham frequently picked up the dinner tab for coaches and their families after home games. He remained close with legendary coaches like Bill Dooley and Frank Beamer.

Pride in the Turf

The grounds crew takes special care of the field that bears Worsham’s name. Karlin mentioned that he wants to share Worsham’s history with new student workers. These students help clean and maintain the turf after every home game.

Karlin shared a lighthearted memory of Worsham winning a golf bag at a bowl game. Because Worsham’s company had been in business for decades, Karlin joked in a letter that Worsham looked great for a 125-year-old. Worsham’s actual age at his passing was 93, leaving behind a family that includes his wife, Janet, and several children and grandchildren.

Standing Tall on Worsham Field

The Hokie community will remember Worsham for his loyalty and his patriotic spirit. His name remains a permanent part of the stadium architecture, greeting every player who runs onto the grass. His legacy continues through the student-athletes he supported for more than 30 years.