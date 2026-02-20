The first-ever Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Fall campaign in late 2025 attracted large numbers of visitors. Images captured and conveyed on social media channels had a lot to do with it. Hotel revenue for the same holiday period was up almost 7 percent in 2025 versus the same period in 2024; the number of rooms sold was up almost 5 percent. Yesterday Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge brought together its regional partners to celebrate and to remind them that regional cooperation – and joint funding of VBR – really makes a difference. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

