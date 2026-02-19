The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs relieved media manager and play-by-play announcer Mitch Stewart of his duties Wednesday after a violation of the team’s code of conduct. The decision follows a recent legal incident involving the long-time voice of the organization.

Court Records Detail Recent Arrest

Online case information from the Roanoke County General District Court shows Mitchell Fredrick Stewart faces a charge for a first-offense DWI. The offense occurred on Feb. 17, 2026, under Virginia code section A.18.2-266. Following the arrest, authorities released Stewart on his own recognizance.

An arraignment took place on Feb. 19, where the case was continued. Stewart is scheduled to return to court on March 4 to appoint an attorney, with an adjudicatory hearing set for May 4.

Team Seeks Immediate Replacement

The Rail Yard Dawgs organization confirmed Stewart’s departure on Feb. 18. Officials stated the move was necessary due to the conduct violation. The team is currently working to secure an immediate replacement to handle all broadcasting and communication duties for the remainder of the season. Team leadership expressed appreciation for the patience of the fan base during this transition.

Stewart Issues Public Apology

Stewart addressed the situation in a Facebook post, acknowledging that his five-year tenure with the team has ended. He expressed deep gratitude to the players, staff, and ownership, describing the relationships he built as life-changing.

“This is truly heartbreaking to acknowledge, but I accept full responsibility and I sincerely apologize to anyone who I’ve disappointed,” Stewart wrote. He requested privacy for himself and his family, noting that he would not provide further comments on the personal matter. Stewart concluded his statement by expressing a desire to focus on his future personal and professional growth.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The legal process will continue through the spring as the team manages its media operations without its primary broadcaster. The Rail Yard Dawgs have not yet named a permanent successor for the media manager role. Stewart had been a prominent figure for the team, frequently interacting with the fan base through live broadcasts and social media updates.