Virginia Tech: Selfish behavior prompts restrictions

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials at Virginia Tech are putting restrictions in place ahead of this weekend’s game against Pitt after reports of “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior.”

The school announced Thursday that it’s restricting student attendance to season ticket holders and limiting the number of student lottery winners, news outlets report. The changes come after a student petition called on the university to address claims of overcrowding and problems entering the stadium.

“Over the last several weeks, we have heard too many stories of selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior at home football games,” officials said in a message to students. “What we have heard falls short of Virginia Tech standards – and most importantly, creates an unsafe environment for all who attend.”

Students will be expected to head immediately to their seats to allow all fans to take their seats safely, students who enter illegally or violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct and be subject to ban from athletic facilities, officials said.

Last month, Virginia Tech apologized for problems during the opening football game, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players. Some fans found students sitting in their seats.