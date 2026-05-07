Ted Turner, the outspoken businessman who transformed global media by launching CNN, died Wednesday at age 87. Turner passed away peacefully at his home following a long struggle with Lewy body dementia.

A Vision for Constant News

Turner founded the Cable News Network on June 1, 1980, creating the first 24-hour news station. Dr. Cayce Myers, director of graduate studies at Virginia Tech’s School of Communication, says Turner overhauled how people consume information. “He was a disruptor to the norms of news and news production,” Myers said.

Before CNN, news was restricted to small segments during nightly broadcast blocks. Myers noted that audiences in the 1970s and 1980s struggled to imagine a constant news stream. “One of the questions was when he introduced CNN was, is there enough news to fill a 24 hour news station? And there were people that said that they thought that there wasn’t,” Myers said.

Global Impact and Live Coverage

Turner’s model proved its value during major global events. CNN became the primary destination for live coverage of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster and the 1991 Iraq War. Myers said the ability to watch these events in real time was unique for that period. “He shifted that sort of consumption habit of news and then other competitors followed suit,” Myers added.

Beyond media, Turner was a noted philanthropist and conservationist. He pledged $1 billion to the United Nations and worked to protect the American bison. Myers described Turner as a “celebrity and an innovator in his own right in multiple spheres.”

A Legacy of Objective Standards

Turner originally wanted his network to reflect facts rather than political ideology. Myers suggested that modern media has moved toward advocacy and polarization in a crowded market. “Ultimately, I think there’s a lot of nostalgia for the earlier period of news, thinking that it was a more objective standard,” Myers said.

Turner sold his networks to Time Warner in 1996, a move he later expressed regret over. However, he remained proud of his work, calling CNN the greatest achievement of his life. He is survived by five children and 14 grandchildren.

A Global Footprint Beyond the Screen

Turner’s influence remains visible in every live news feed and global philanthropic effort today. His work moved news from a scheduled event to a constant presence in daily life. As Myers noted, Turner’s media contributions will be studied for decades to come.