The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns on Saturday, when residents are encouraged to leave shelf-stable, non-perishable food and hygiene items in or by their mailbox before their mail delivery on Saturday. That’s when letter carriers will collect those donations, which will be sorted back at the local post office and distributed to local food banks – like Feeding Southwest Virginia in this region. Les Sinclair is a spokesperson for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, and the communications and public relations manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, serving parts of western and central Virginia; last year they collected almost 92,000 pounds of food during the one-day Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

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