A local ballet company promises a dreamy night out in celebration of more than 30-years of performances in the Valley.

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Southwest Virginia Ballet is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and a choreographic retrospective of the company. The production will highlight the company’s artistic past – and its future – by showcasing performances choreographed by the company’s Founder Emeritus, Tess Post; its former Artistic Director of nearly two decades, Pedro Szalay; and its current Artistic Director Laurence Blake.

Blake explains why honoring those who came before him is so important, “It’s just always good to look back and to, kind of, revere what really happened with the company, and how it all got started, and where it’s going to go. It’s really important to value that from an organizational – and from an audience perspective – as well.”

Southwest Virginia Ballet’s production will be held on the Trinkle Main Stage of Mill Mountain Theatre this Friday, May 08 at 7:00 PM, and again at both 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 09.

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