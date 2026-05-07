Black Dog Salvage will make room for Jeff Todd and Roanoke Mountain Adventures by opening their Ashlawn Street warehouse to the public again, where they will store and sell their larger architectural pieces that have been salvaged. Todd will have 10,000 square feet in RMA’s new home at the main Black Dog location hopefully he says by early September. RMA also rents kayaks and tubes for Roanoke River floats; Jeff Todd expects that business to pick up next year when the in-water park nearby is completed and open for summer season – complete with a series of manufactured rapids.

Post navigation