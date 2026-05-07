Former Roanoke Mayor and City Council member David Bowers tells WFIR he is collecting signatures as he gets set to run once again for council as an independent candidate. Bowers has until June 16th to collect enough signatures. He says increased economic development, forging a better relationship between City Council and the School Board and rolling back changes to the residential zoning ordinance that now allows for multi-unit housing on single home lots are at the top of his agenda.

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