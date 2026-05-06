The City of Roanoke and Carilion Clinic have worked with other local partners to establish a biotech incubator on South Jefferson Street, in the heart of what is called Roanoke’s “Innovation Corridor.” Today they cut a ribbon on RoVa Labs at Carilion Clinic, a shared lab space where startups can lease an office and wet or dry lab space time. Roanoke Blacksburg Innovation Alliance Chief Executive Officer Erin Burcham worked with local state lawmakers and the City of Roanoke Economic Development Department to help secure almost 16 million dollars for the RoVa Labs project. Carilion Clinic Innovation, Virginia Western Community College’s STEM program, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine are other partners in the RoVa Labs at Carilion Clinic.

Post navigation