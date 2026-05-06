A Virginia Tech professor who studies hospitality and tourism says those planning a vacation should do it now and not wait for gas prices to come down
With no assurance that gas prices – or jet fuel costs also impacted by the Strait of Hormuz blockade for that matter – will come back to where they were a few months ago anytime soon, Mahmood Khan says maybe the road trip is shorter this summer, the lodgings bit less fancy. Be ready to pivot says Kahn, who has authored 10 books and led hospitality workshops in over 30 countries.