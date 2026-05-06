The Associated Press reports that the FBI searched the Virginia state Senate leader’s office today as part of a corruption investigation, a person familiar with the matter said. The search at Virginia Senator Louise Lucas’ district office in Portsmouth comes after the Democrat helped lead the state’s recent redistricting effort. The FBI said only that it was conducting a court-authorized search warrant in Portsmouth. Lucas’s office and a neighboring marijuana dispensary were both investigated, according to people familiar with the matter. Other locations were also searched,sources said.

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