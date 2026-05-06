From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment.

The Roanoke History and O. Winston Link Museum present Collections Unpacked this Thursday evening at 5:30- a behind the scenes look at the museum’s extensive collection – including recently gifted objects. The 4th annual Daisy Art Parade is moving to River’s Edge Park North this Saturday – and now there’s a day-long carnival as well. Its the opening weekend at Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke for The Tin Woman; on stage this Thursday through May 17th. A woman that has received a heart transplant seeks out the donors family. Tears, laughter and healing ensues says director Carolyn Watson.

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