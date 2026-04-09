Statement from Virginia Tech: After 12 years of service to the university community and the Commonwealth of Virginia, and a career dedicated to the advancement of science and the impact of public higher education, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands intends to step down in the coming months. Sands made the announcement Thursday in a letter addressed “to Hokies everywhere.”

“There is no better role in higher education than to serve as the president of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,” Sands said. “Stewarding Virginia Tech as president has been the most fulfilling experience of my career.”

Sands said it was the right time to begin the process of stepping aside and provide the next president the opportunity to “take the baton at full stride” and continue Virginia Tech’s significant growth and momentum, telling the community that “together we have transformed Virginia Tech for the better.”

During his tenure, the university experienced a 30 percent increase in undergraduate enrollment, 200 percent increase in applications, 70 percent increase in extramural research expenditures, and 185 percent increase in the university’s endowment.

In sharing his plans with the rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, John Rocovich, Sands said he was committed to serving until his successor was in place to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am deeply grateful to President Sands for his leadership and tireless dedication to our university and his vision for what we can accomplish in service to our students and the commonwealth,” Rocovich said. “His drive to expand Virginia Tech’s impact through collaborative engagement with our communities and partners, and his steadfast commitment to public higher education have positioned us well for the future ahead. President Sands’ leadership in establishing the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center and the Innovation Campus will yield huge dividends to Virginia Tech for 100 years.”

Sands became president of Virginia Tech on June 1, 2014, after serving as provost and acting president of Purdue University.