Pediatric ABA Program for young children with autism arrives in Roanoke later this year
Hoping to provide young children dealing with autism the best possible tools and training available as they prepare to further “mainstream,” is the goal for new clinic-based intervention services arriving in Roanoke later this year. The VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment are based in Charlottesville, where the Pediatric ABA Program – that’s Applied Behavior Analysis – has been successful after launching there says Zenith Barrett, Regional Advancement Officer for the Roanoke area. VIA established a presence here several years ago when it took over operation of BRAAC – the former Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. VIA has seen that model work elsewhere, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: