Hoping to provide young children dealing with autism the best possible tools and training available as they prepare to further “mainstream,” is the goal for new clinic-based intervention services arriving in Roanoke later this year. The VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment are based in Charlottesville, where the Pediatric ABA Program – that’s Applied Behavior Analysis – has been successful after launching there says Zenith Barrett, Regional Advancement Officer for the Roanoke area. VIA established a presence here several years ago when it took over operation of BRAAC – the former Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. VIA has seen that model work elsewhere, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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