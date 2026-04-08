A year-and-a-half after the Market at Melrose – the anchor for Melrose Plaza in northwest Roanoke – opened as the first full service grocery store in that part of the city in decades, it is not close to turning a profit yet. Live in studio this morning President and CEO Richmond Vincent with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, which operates the market, says this was expected. Vincent also says he is encouraged by response to the Excel Center adult high school now on the Melrose Plaza campus, and a recent agreement with Virginia Western Community College that will help the Excel Center put together certification programs for students, making them job-ready. Hear the complete conversation from this morning below or watch it on Facebook.

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