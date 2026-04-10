An economic development organization in the Roanoke Valley recently shared their 2025 report, saying the calendar year exceeded expectations as WFIR’s Conner Arthur reports:

Record Investment and Job Creation

Roanoke Regional Partnership President John Hull presented its 2025 annual report to the Roanoke City Council on Monday. The organization focuses on recruiting businesses and connecting them to resources for relocation or expansion. During 2025, the region attracted $176 million in capital investment and created 715 new jobs.

These results contributed to the “Thrive 2027” strategic plan, which has now generated $565 million in capital investment. This figure represents 161% of the original goal. The plan also yielded 3,175 new jobs, surpassing the target of 3,000. Hull noted that business inquiries reached a record high of 555 last year, signaling sustained interest from investors.

Strategic Wins and Global Interest

A major milestone involved Google purchasing land in Botetourt County for a potential data center campus. Leaders described the move as a transformative opportunity that introduces a new high-tech economic sector to the region. Manufacturing also remains a core strength. The Roanoke region ranked in the top quartile nationally for manufacturing growth among small and mid-size metros.

Outdoor culture continues to serve as a primary economic driver. Events like the Blue Ridge Marathon and the GO Outside Festival generated $5.1 million in economic impact. These activities attracted 56,000 attendees from 41 states and four countries.

Attracting the Next Generation

Talent attraction efforts are successfully bringing new residents to the area. The region welcomed 1,949 net new residents in 2025. This growth rate is double the level recorded in 2020. The Get2KnowNoke talent portal now features 466 profiles and lists 2,500 open positions from 350 regional employers.