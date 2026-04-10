Virginia Junior US Senator Tim Kaine says in a statement he is deeply troubled by the sudden departure of Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. During a press conference this morning, Kaine said this action has the earmarks of previous well-publicized efforts to oust Presidents at other Virginia public universities-VMI, UVA and George Mason:

Kaine is calling on the Spanberger administration to take all necessary action to insulate university leadership from politically-motivated schemes.