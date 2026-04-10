Virginia’s first high school for adults returning to seek a diploma and perhaps workforce credentials at the same time is located in Roanoke at Melrose Plaza. Its a Goodwill Industries program that’s worked well elsewhere and the local non-profit’s top official says the Excel Center here is on the right track. Richmond Vincent is President and CEO for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, which moved its corporate offices from the Melrose Campus to make way for what became Melrose Plaza- where the Excel Center adult high school is located.

So far there’s been around 50 students per semester; 100 to 300 students annually is his goal. Vincent, who was live in studio earlier this week,also hopes to bring the Excel Center adult high school to other parts of the region it serves, which goes as far east as Lynchburg. A recent agreement announced with Virginia Western Community College will also help prepare Excel graduates for college – and better employment opportunities: