Virginia AG urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he wants businesses to help put a stop to sales of fake coronavirus vaccination cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the Herring is one of 45 state attorney generals calling on companies such as Twitter and eBay to prevent the spread of the fraudulent cards.

The law enforcement leaders say that companies should keep an eye out for ads or links to sales of blank or counterfeit vaccine cards. Once found, ads and links for the cards should be taken down.