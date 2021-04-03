Fewer students are filling out the FAFSA for college aid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fewer students are filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid that is known as the FAFSA.

The Daily Press reported Friday that applications were down 8.2% nationwide. In Virginia, the drop in applications was slightly steeper at 8.7%.

The decrease in applications is even more pronounced at schools in which most of students are non-white or from low-income families. Students at the state’s low-income high schools have filed roughly 31% fewer applications this year.