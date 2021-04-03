Fire destroys mobile home, disrupts Peters Creek Road

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 2:15p.m.on Saturday, April 3, 2021 to the 7000 block of Peters Creek Road, in the Hollins area, for the report of a commercial structure fire at Northview Mobile Home Park. First arriving crews from Station 5 (Hollins) found heavy fire and smoke showing one end of a vacant mobile home. Peters Creek Road was shut down for about an hour while crews had hoses stretched across the street to obtain water from a hydrant. The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries. Two adjacent mobile homes did receive some heat damage and the occupants of one of those will be displaced due to the power being pulled as a safety precaution. We appreciate the help of RoanokeFire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and will provide a damage estimate.