Rocky Mount man dies in late-night ATV accident

NEWS RELEASE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper G.L. Goad is investigating an ATV crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Apr 2) at 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Ledbetter Road and Muse Field Road in Franklin County.

A Honda Recon ATV was traveling north on Ledbetter Road, when the ATV ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the ATV was identified as Travis Andrew Hudson, 35, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Hudson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.