Roanoke man charged with shooting, wounding two women

NEWS RELEASE: On April 3, 2021 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 800 block of Queen Avenue NW. Officers were near the area and responded quickly, locating two adult females with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both women to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers arrested the suspect on scene after a brief foot pursuit. Tashaun Dixon, 20 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding regarding this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details cannot be released at this time.