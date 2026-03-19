A new Roanoke coffee truck is looking to be apart of a community that supports local business. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:

Covenant Coffee Truck is currently in its first week of operation in a gravel lot at the corner of Franklin Road and Wiley Drive in front of the Franklin Road bridge in Roanoke. Co-owner Jeff Baxter, says he and his wife had the idea for the business while working at the Muse Coffee Company in Lynchburg after coming to the area from Tampa. Baxter says he appreciates Roanoke’s emphasis on supporting mom and pop businesses:

The coffee truck sets up on Franklin Road Monday through Friday at 6:30 am and outside Bison head Cigar Lounge in downtown Roanoke on Saturdays at 8 am.

Baxter says the truck can be booked for events. He also hopes to open a permanent brick and mortar location in the future.