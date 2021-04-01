Victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On March 31, 2021 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal transport at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim, an adult male. He had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are still working to determine where the incident occurred. No arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.