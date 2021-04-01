Bedford driver dies in US 460 crash; police say high speed involved

State Police say high speed was a factor in a Bedford driver’s death yesterday on US 460. Troopers say 18-year-old William Hackworth lost control of his car in the New London area; the vehicle then crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned in a stream. Hackworth died later while under hospital treatment.

NEWS RELEASE: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper J. Marshall is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Wednesday, (Mar 31) at 1:20 p.m. on Route 460, near Route 858 in Bedford County.

A 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Route 460 at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control, crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned in a stream.

The driver was identified as William Benjamin Hackworth, 18, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Hackworth was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.